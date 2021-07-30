New Netflix Series ‘Nice Jewish Girls’ Follows Four Sisters Based on Creator’s Real Family

A new scripted drama series coming to Netflix revolves around four Jewish sisters in the aftermath of a family member’s death, Deadline reported on Thursday.

Producer Jessica Rhoades is working on the hour-long series “Nice Jewish Girls” and will serve as its executive producer alongside Anni Weisband, who is also the show’s creator. The one-hour family crime drama is “loosely based” on Weisband’s family members, according to Deadline. After a member of their family dies, the sisters “know they would do anything for each other, but come to realize they don’t know everything about each other.”