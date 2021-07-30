Friday, July 30th | 21 Av 5781

July 30, 2021 12:32 pm
0

New Netflix Series 'Nice Jewish Girls' Follows Four Sisters Based on Creator's Real Family

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Netflix logo is seen on its office in Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Lucy Nicholson.

A new scripted drama series coming to Netflix revolves around four Jewish sisters in the aftermath of a family member’s death, Deadline reported on Thursday.

Producer Jessica Rhoades is working on the hour-long series “Nice Jewish Girls” and will serve as its executive producer alongside Anni Weisband, who is also the show’s creator. The one-hour family crime drama is “loosely based” on Weisband’s family members, according to Deadline. After a member of their family dies, the sisters “know they would do anything for each other, but come to realize they don’t know everything about each other.”

Rhoades’ credits include NBC’s “The Village,” Showtime’s “The Affair,” HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” and Amazon Studios’ “Utopia.” She was previously an executive producer on season 2 of “Dirty John,” starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater. She is an executive producer on the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven” and Starzs “The Venery of Samantha Bird.” She also started the production company Pacesetter Productions.

“Jessica Rhoades is a talented and strong producer skilled in working with a range of projects and talent,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of original series’ at Netflix. “Her commitment to foster established and emerging storytellers is truly admirable, and we look forward to advancing those efforts and supporting her as she continues to bring her vision to life.”

Rhoades said, “I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with the incredible team at Netflix. As Pacesetter continues to grow, we’re excited about the opportunity to bring compelling projects and fresh, creative voices to their global audience.”

Dara Resnik (“Home Before Dark”) will oversee the project.

