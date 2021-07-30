New Netflix Series ‘Nice Jewish Girls’ Follows Four Sisters Based on Creator’s Real Family

Rhoades’ credits include NBC’s “The Village,” Showtime’s “The Affair,” HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” and Amazon Studios’ “Utopia.” She was previously an executive producer on season 2 of “Dirty John,” starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater. She is an executive producer on the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven” and Starz’s “The Venery of Samantha Bird.” She also started the production company Pacesetter Productions.
Rhoades said, “I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with the incredible team at Netflix. As Pacesetter continues to grow, we’re excited about the opportunity to bring compelling projects and fresh, creative voices to their global audience.”