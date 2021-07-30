US and Japanese Embassies in Israel Hold Bake-Off in Honor of International Cheesecake Day

To celebrate International Cheesecake Day on Friday, Japan’s Embassy in Israel and its American counterpart held a cheesecake bake-off judged by three children.

Kristin from the US Embassy in Jerusalem created a New York-style cheesecake, while Shion Kawai from Japan’s Embassy made a Japanese-style cheesecake.

Today is #InternationalCheesecakeDay! 🍰

While our finest athletes are competing in #Tokyo2020 to represent our nations, we challenged the @JapanEmb_Israel to a special cheesecake bake-off! Watch the video to find out who took home the #gold for their sweet treat! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/85yT8gh0zW — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) July 30, 2021

The “professional team of judges” gave the chefs an hour and a half to bake and then tasted both cheesecakes before picking their favorite — the Japanese-style version, winning by a 2-1 margin.