US and Japanese Embassies in Israel Hold Bake-Off in Honor of International Cheesecake Day

July 30, 2021 11:54 am
US and Japanese Embassies in Israel Hold Bake-Off in Honor of International Cheesecake Day

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Representatives from the Japanese and American embassies in Israel take part in a cheesecake bake-off. Photo: Screenshot.

To celebrate International Cheesecake Day on Friday, Japan’s Embassy in Israel and its American counterpart held a cheesecake bake-off judged by three children.

Kristin from the US Embassy in Jerusalem created a New York-style cheesecake, while Shion Kawai from Japan’s Embassy made a Japanese-style cheesecake.

The “professional team of judges” gave the chefs an hour and a half to bake and then tasted both cheesecakes before picking their favorite — the Japanese-style version, winning by a 2-1 margin.

