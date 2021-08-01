Israeli Premier: Iran Behind Fatal Strike on Israeli-Managed Ship in Arabian Sea

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blamed Iran on Sunday for an attack that left two dead on the Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Arabian Sea on Thursday night.

Speaking during the weekly Security Cabinet meeting, Bennett was quoted by Maariv as saying that while Iran is denying responsibility for the incident, “I state here absolutely: Iran is the one that carried out the attack on the ship.”

“The intelligence evidence for this is there and we expect the international system to make it clear to the Iranian regime that they have made a serious mistake,” said Bennett, who called the attack “cowardly” and “piratical.”

Regardless, he added, Israel knows how to “convey the message to Iran in our own ways.”

