Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat Wins Gold in Artistic Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics

“Thank you Artem! You made history blue and white. Congratulations to Artem Dolgopyat on winning a gold medal now at the Tokyo Olympics,” Bennett said on Twitter. “Huge pride and great excitement for all the people of Israel. The song of hope will be played immediately in the gym in Tokyo.”

It was the third overall medal for Israel so far in Tokyo. The country nabbed two bronze medals in mixed judo and women’s taekwondo under 49 kg weight class.

Also on Sunday, Israel’s baseball team kept their medal hopes alive with a 12-5 win over Mexico in an elimination game at Yokohama, Japan.

Windsurfer Gal Fridman won Israel’s only other gold medal with his performance in the men’s sailboard competition.