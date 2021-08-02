IDF Begins ‘Sunbeam’ Exercise to Advance Readiness for Possible Hezbollah Conflict

i24 News – The Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced Monday that it will carry out an exercise along the Lebanese border tonight to better prepare for a possible escalation of tensions with the Lebanese terrorist group, Hezbollah.

The exercise, dubbed Sunbeam, will last until Tuesday afternoon, according to Israel’s military.

The IDF says the exercise aims to test soldiers’ readiness for possible “days of combat” while examining how to apply lessons learned from the conflict that pitted Israel against terrorists in Gaza in May.

While the overwhelming majority of the rockets fired during Operation Guardian of the Walls emanated from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, there were also several missiles fired from within Lebanon.

The media widely reported that during the 11-day conflict, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hamas and Hezbollah shared a command center and coordinated attacks. It seems highly likely that this triumvirate will repeat the arrangement in the next conflict too.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier this month that Israel has significantly improved its military capabilities in the 15 years since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

“Today we are at a completely different stage,” Bennett said at the Israel National Defense College graduation ceremony.

“We have a common enemy with the citizens of Lebanon: Iran and Hezbollah,” he said, adding that, unlike the Lebanese, “Israel has the capacity to counter them.”