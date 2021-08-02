Pro-Trump Social Media Network GETTR Inundated With Jihadi Propaganda: Report

A social media platform launched only a month ago by supporters of former US President Donald Trump has been inundated with videos and other propaganda from jihadi groups, according to an investigation by Politico.

According to the report, the GETTR platform started by Trump confidante Jason Miller “features reams of jihadi-related material, including graphic videos of beheadings, viral memes that promote violence against the West and even memes of a militant executing Trump in an orange jumpsuit similar to those used in Guantanamo Bay.”

Begun after Trump’s presence was banned from platforms including Twitter and Facebook, GETTR has positioned itself as a “free speech MAGA alternative” on social media — a policy that Islamist groups including ISIS have apparently seized upon.

Moustafa Ayad, executive director for Africa, the Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that tracks online extremism, told Politico that ISIS “has been very quick to exploit GETTR.”

Related coverage IDF Begins ‘Sunbeam’ Exercise to Advance Readiness for Possible Hezbollah Conflict i24 News – The Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced Monday that it will carry out an exercise along the Lebanese...

Ayad added: “On Facebook, there was on one of these accounts that I follow that is known to be Islamic State, which said ‘Oh, Trump announced his new platform. Inshallah, all the mujahideen will exploit that platform.’ The next day, there were at least 15 accounts on GETTR that were Islamic State.”

While GETTR does not provide access to its data to track the spread of such extremist material on its platform, Politico claimed to have found at least 250 accounts that had posted regularly on the platform since early July. Many followed each other, and used hashtags to promote jihadi material.

Extremism analysts who reviewed Politico’s findings said that use by ISIS supporters of GETTR appeared to be an initial test to see if their content would escape detection or be subject to content moderation.

Jason Miller — now the CEO of GETTR — said in a statement that ISIS accounts were cropping up because the terrorist group had been defeated, he claimed, during the Trump presidency.

“ISIS is trying to attack the MAGA movement because President Trump wiped them off the face of the earth, destroying the Caliphate in less than 18 months, and the only ISIS members still alive are keyboard warriors hiding in caves and eating dirt cookies,” Miller said.