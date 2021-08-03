Google to Build Underwater Cable Connecting Israel, Europe and Asia

JNS.org – Google announced plans to build a Blue Submarine Cable System, an undersea cable connecting the Middle East, Southern Europe and Asia.

Another communications cable called the Raman Submarine Cable System will link Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India. Google eventually plans to connect the two systems.

Users will benefit from increased capacity as a result, announced the media giant in a statement on Thursday.

The Raman cable is named after Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, an Indian physicist who won the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics for work that set the stage for the field of optics, which allows for underwater cables.