August 3, 2021 9:24 am
0

Google to Build Underwater Cable Connecting Israel, Europe and Asia

avatar by JNS.org

Journalists follow a news conference during the opening of the new Alphabet’s Google Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke.

JNS.org – Google announced plans to build a Blue Submarine Cable System, an undersea cable connecting the Middle East, Southern Europe and Asia.

Another communications cable called the Raman Submarine Cable System will link Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India. Google eventually plans to connect the two systems.

Users will benefit from increased capacity as a result, announced the media giant in a statement on Thursday.

The Raman cable is named after Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, an Indian physicist who won the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics for work that set the stage for the field of optics, which allows for underwater cables.

The system is slated to have 16 fiber-optic pairs and should be ready for service in 2024.

