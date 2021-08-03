Tuesday, August 3rd | 25 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Taliban Seek ‘Lion’s Share of Power’ in Deadlocked Peace Talks: US Envoy

Politics Surrounding Sheikh Jarrah Case Could Put Off Legal Ruling for Years, Argue Experts

World Jewish Groups Commemorate Seventh Anniversary of Yazidi Genocide by ISIS

Israel’s Dejected US-Born Baseball Stars Hope to Inspire Native Heroes to Fill Their Cleats

Leading Jewish Official Condemns ‘Behind the Curtain’ Comments From US Rep. Tlaib as ‘Dog Whistle’

Jewish Talk Show Host Claims Program Cancelled by Florida Radio Station Due to Antisemitism

Tanker Seized by Suspected Iran-Backed Forces in Arabian Sea, Say Maritime Sources

‘Qui?’ Antisemitic Propaganda Floods Anti-Vaccination Movement in France as Jewish Doctors Report Harassment by Activists

Argentine TV Show Criticized for Using Anne Frank Image to Depict ‘Women Who Don’t Leave the House’

Israel Issues Travel Warning for US Over COVID-19 Concerns

August 3, 2021 11:15 am
0

Hamas’ Top Priority in Gaza: Protect and Repair Terror Tunnels

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

An IDF soldier overlooking a Hamas terror tunnel in Gaza. Photo: IDF.

I pointed out last week that some photos of streets in Gaza attacked by Israel show a characteristic cave-in pattern that indicates that a terrorist tunnel underneath the busy streets collapsed after Israeli earth-penetrating bombs were dropped.

NPR notes — without realizing it, of course — that Hamas’ first priority has been to cover up this evidence and to start preserving and rebuilding the tunnels underneath:

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So first, thousands of buildings in Gaza were damaged, many destroyed. So take us there. What’s the situation like?

ESTRIN: Well, a lot of the rubble has actually been cleared away. Egypt did that. Hamas has repaired roads.

Hamas isn’t merely repairing roads. It is spending a lot of money to place pavers on top of some roads, as Hamas’ Felesteen site shows:

Pavers cost about 5-10 times as much as asphalt does, and takes much more time. Why would Hamas spend this kind of money to repair roads?

Because the pavers are meant to protect the terror tunnels. Israel used relatively small, burrowing bombs that went easily through street asphalt, and then exploded the terror tunnel foundations underneath. These pavers, which look to be about 4 inches deep, would force Israel to use more destructive bombs to get to the tunnels — bombs more likely to kill innocent Gazans.

These pavers look to be locally produced. Bricks can be produced the same way.

Hamas could be repairing buildings and helping Gazans. Instead, it is spending a great deal of money to protect its terror infrastructure.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.