GW Becomes First American University to Offer Master’s Program in Israel Education

JNS.org – George Washington University’s ​​Graduate School of Education and Human Development is now offering a master’s degree program in Israel education.

The private university in Washington, DC, is the first major educational institution in the United States to offer the two-year, part-time master’s program that “brings together cohorts of Jewish educators, leaders and changemakers to learn new methods and techniques for Israel education,” according to a news release by the school.

The release also stated that “through vision-based learning and practical educational strategies, each cohort explores the historical and contemporary politics, culture and geography of Israel to develop educational experiences that emphasize the centrality of Israel to Jewish education, civilization and life.”

The Marcus Foundation donated $2.7 million to fund the program with additional support from the Center for Israel Education.