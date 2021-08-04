Thursday, August 5th | 27 Av 5781

August 4, 2021 8:59 am
Israel Aerospace Industries to Provide Combat Network Systems to German Company

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries announced on Tuesday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with ESG, a German security-related electronics and IT systems company, to provide the German Armed Forces with combat network technology.

The deal involves the supply of a Network Centric Warfare Solution, said IAI, which is designed “to meet the challenges of the future.”

The system, Network Enabled Operations Support (NEOS), supports airborne, naval and ground platforms.

IAI explained that NEOS is based on its “combat-proven OPAL solution that has a long history of operational use in the Israel Defense Forces. The NEOS solution will enable the German Armed Forces to achieve independence by integrating a variety of German systems and sensors while introducing unique German-based operational capabilities.”

“We are happy to cooperate with IAI on NEOS, bringing in our proven capabilities in the field of systems integration, software development and in-service support,” said ESG CEO Christoph Otten.

Yosef Melamed, IAI’s executive vice president and general manager of Aviation Group, noted that “the current cooperation with ESG will take this unique solution to a higher level of performance and flexibility that will benefit the customer and both companies.”

