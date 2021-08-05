Thursday, August 5th | 27 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK NGO Calls for Students to Join Lawsuit Against Bristol Professor Accused of Antisemitism

Israel, Major Nations to Stick to Vaccine Booster Plans Despite WHO Call

Israeli Officials, Human Rights Activists Condemn EU for Envoy Appearance at Iranian Presidential Ceremony Next to Terrorist Leaders

In Desperate Appeal to UK Authorities, US Lawmakers Reiterate Offer of Medical Treatment for Jewish Toddler on Life Support

Ben & Jerry’s Franchisees Running 30 US Stores Call on Company to Reverse West Bank Boycott

US Jewish Groups, Congresswoman Express Concern After Ohio Congressional Candidate Blames ‘Evil Money’ for Defeat

Top Canadian Jewish Group ‘Shocked’ at Muslim Student Organization’s Invite to Speaker Who Expressed ‘Genocidal Antisemitism’

UN Security Council to Discuss Deadly Tanker Attack Off Oman

‘Levels of Hatred Not Seen in Decades’: Israel-Hamas Conflict Sparked Record Rise in Antisemitism, Says UK Nonprofit

Antisemitic ‘Not Vaccinated’ Flyers Abusing Memory of Nazis’ Jewish Victims Discovered on New York’s Upper East Side

August 5, 2021 8:51 am
0

In Face of Delta Variant, Israel Reverts to Stringent COVID-19 Restrictions

avatar by JNS.org

Pedestrians wait to cross a street as Israel rescinds the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors in the latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 18, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel’s ministerial committee approved new restrictions on fighting the spread of COVID-19, announced the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

They are set to be instituted on Aug. 8 as a result of the uptick in Delta variant infection rates in the country, according to the PMO.

The restrictions include a reinstatement of the full “green pass” requirement for entry into various venues. According to this system, only people who are fully vaccinated, who have recovered from the virus or who present a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours will be permitted to attend gatherings.

As of Aug. 20, the above will apply to children under the age of 12 as well.

Related coverage

August 5, 2021 4:37 pm
0

Israel, Major Nations to Stick to Vaccine Booster Plans Despite WHO Call

Germany, France and Israel will go ahead with plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organization...

Mask mandates for outdoor events of more than 100 people are also returning, and the government is calling on those over the age of 60 to avoid gatherings with unvaccinated people in closed spaces.

In addition, government offices will operate with 50 percent of employees in person, and the other half working remotely. Private-sector businesses will be encouraged to do the same.

Also in the works, according to the PMO, is the enhanced enforcement of mask mandates and quarantining. Israelis traveling to a list of countries will be required to quarantine upon their return, regardless of their immunization status—a list that keeps growing as the Delta variant continues to spread internationally.

Israel is the first country to have begun administering a vaccine booster to its 60-and-over population after the majority of second shots were administered more than six months ago.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.