UK NGO Calls for Students to Join Lawsuit Against Bristol Professor Accused of Antisemitism

Israel, Major Nations to Stick to Vaccine Booster Plans Despite WHO Call

Israeli Officials, Human Rights Activists Condemn EU for Envoy Appearance at Iranian Presidential Ceremony Next to Terrorist Leaders

In Desperate Appeal to UK Authorities, US Lawmakers Reiterate Offer of Medical Treatment for Jewish Toddler on Life Support

Ben & Jerry’s Franchisees Running 30 US Stores Call on Company to Reverse West Bank Boycott

US Jewish Groups, Congresswoman Express Concern After Ohio Congressional Candidate Blames ‘Evil Money’ for Defeat

Top Canadian Jewish Group ‘Shocked’ at Muslim Student Organization’s Invite to Speaker Who Expressed ‘Genocidal Antisemitism’

UN Security Council to Discuss Deadly Tanker Attack Off Oman

‘Levels of Hatred Not Seen in Decades’: Israel-Hamas Conflict Sparked Record Rise in Antisemitism, Says UK Nonprofit

Antisemitic ‘Not Vaccinated’ Flyers Abusing Memory of Nazis’ Jewish Victims Discovered on New York’s Upper East Side

August 5, 2021 8:47 am
Incoming Israeli National Security Adviser Meets With US Counterparts

avatar by JNS.org

Wendy Sherman, nominee to be Deputy Secretary of the Department of State, speaking at a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)

JNS.org – Eyal Hulata, the incoming Israeli national security adviser, met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday, during which, according to a US State Department readout of the meeting, the two discussed a number of topics, including the US-Israeli bilateral relationship, Iran, the Palestinians, and other security and strategic challenges in the region.

The two also discussed concerns about the recent attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Sherman emphasized the strong partnership between the two countries, noting that the United States supports the normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab nations.

On Monday, Hulata met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, where similar topics were discussed, as well as positive developments in Israel’s relationship with Israel.

August 5, 2021 4:37 pm
Israel, Major Nations to Stick to Vaccine Booster Plans Despite WHO Call

Germany, France and Israel will go ahead with plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organization...

