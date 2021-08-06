Brother of Israel’s President Leading Candidate for Next Israeli Ambassador to US

JNS.org – Michael Herzog, a former peace-process negotiator and the older brother of new Israeli President Isaac Herzog, was reported on Thursday as a leading candidate to become Israeli ambassador to the United States, according to The Jerusalem Post.

According to the report, Herzog became the frontrunner for both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid—someone who could be retained in the position when Lapid takes over as prime minister at the end of 2022, as outlined in the government’s power-sharing agreement.

Herzog, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, had a lengthy career in the Israel Defense Forces, retiring at the rank of brigadier general and head of strategic planning.

He served as an adviser and chief of staff to numerous defense ministers. He was picked by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a special envoy in the 2009-10 peace process and conducted secret backchannel negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians from 2013-14.

