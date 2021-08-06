South Korea Endorses IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told his Israeli counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, during a phone call this week that the East Asian nation has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The news was shared on Wednesday on Twitter by Akiva Tor, Israel’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea. He said Eui-yong and Lapid talked earlier in the day, and had “a great conversation.”

The foreign ministers also discussed “COVID-19 cooperation and rapid ratification” of the free-trade agreement that Israel and South Korea signed in May.

South Korea is the first country in Asia to endorse the official definition, reported Tor. According to the IHRA website, 29 other countries have already adopted or endorsed the definition, including Belgium, Lithuania, Sweden and Uruguay.