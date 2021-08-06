Friday, August 6th | 28 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UNRWA Accuses NGO of ‘Politically-Motivated Attacks’ After Report on Antisemitic Hatred Among Agency Employees

Gaza Terrorists Launch Incendiary Devices ‘in Solidarity With Lebanon,’ Sparking Four Fires in Southern Israel

US CENTCOM Investigation Blames Iran for ‘Kamikaze’ Drone Attack on Tanker

Bennett Names President’s Brother as US Envoy, Points to Iran Experience

Jewish Actor Josh Peck Teaches Ryan Seacrest Yiddish Word ‘Shvitz’

G7 Says Iran Behind Tanker Attack, Threatening Peace and Stability

Arab and Jewish Singers Sing ‘Hallelujah’ in Arabic and English on Israeli TV Competition ‘The Next Star’

Remains of Concentration Camp Victims Identified as Jewish Prisoners in New Genetic Study

Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel Trade Cross-Border Fire Amid Iran Tensions

Restored Violins Played by Jewish Musicians in Holocaust Showcased at Virginia Museums, Concerts

August 6, 2021 9:35 am
0

South Korea Endorses IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

The flag of South Korea. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told his Israeli counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, during a phone call this week that the East Asian nation has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The news was shared on Wednesday on Twitter by Akiva Tor, Israel’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea. He said Eui-yong and Lapid talked earlier in the day, and had “a great conversation.”

The foreign ministers also discussed “COVID-19 cooperation and rapid ratification” of the free-trade agreement that Israel and South Korea signed in May.

South Korea is the first country in Asia to endorse the official definition, reported Tor. According to the IHRA website, 29 other countries have already adopted or endorsed the definition, including Belgium, Lithuania, Sweden and Uruguay.

The IHRA working definition of antisemitism states that: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.