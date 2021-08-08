Sunday, August 8th | 30 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

88-Year-Old Israeli Holocaust Survivor Died by Suicide at Grave of Son Killed in 2014 Operation Protective Edge

Amid Russian Outrage Over Israeli Gymnast’s Win, Video Shows Their Champion Also Dropped Ribbon, Won First Place in 2018

Russian Internet Trolls Target Israel’s Gold Medal-Winning Gymnast, Linoy Ashram

Living-Room Learning: How One Israeli Startup Is Improving Scholastic Performance

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah Says Beirut Port Explosion Investigator Biased

Iran Lauds Hezbollah, Hamas Attacks on ‘Zionist Enemy’

Israel Strikes Hamas Sites in Gaza in Response to Fire Balloons — IDF

PM Naftali Bennett Declares, ‘We Will Not Accept Rocket Fire From Lebanon’

The West Must Counter Iran’s Maritime Terrorism

An Open Letter to the Board of Directors of Ben & Jerry’s

August 8, 2021 2:33 pm
0

88-Year-Old Israeli Holocaust Survivor Died by Suicide at Grave of Son Killed in 2014 Operation Protective Edge

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Holocaust survivor Moshe Etzion. Photo: Eshkol Regional Council

An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor died by suicide on Sunday at the grave of his son, on the anniversary of his death on the last day of Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

The Eshkol Regional Council said that Moshe Etzion left his home in Kibbutz Nirim early Sunday, and that a search began for him several hours later, Israeli news site Walla reported.

Searchers eventually found him dead at the grave of his son Ze’ev “Zevik” Etzion.

Zevik was a security guard and paramedic at the kibbutz who was killed by a Hamas mortar strike during the 2014 conflict between Israel and the terrorist group.

Moshe’s daughter Samar Halperin said, “My father was an optimistic person who loved life. With everything he had been through in his life, a smile never left his face. He loved Israel and the kibbutz very much.”

“He did what he did out of love,” she said. “He didn’t want to be a burden on the family. … He decided when, how, and where to do it.”

She added that Moshe had driven Palestinian children in need of medical care from checkpoints to hospitals in Israel, and lectured frequently to students and soldiers about his Holocaust experience.

Kibbutz Nirim issued a statement saying, “Moshe stood heroically not only in bereavement, but also in the circumstances of his life as a Holocaust survivor. … Moshe inspired pride and faith that anything is possible in all of us.”

Etzion leaves behind a wife, his daughter, and several grandchildren.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.