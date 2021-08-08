Amid Russian Outrage Over Israeli Gymnast’s Win, Video Shows Their Champion Also Dropped Ribbon, Won First Place in 2018

As Russian social media and its Olympic Committee erupted in anger over Israeli Linoy Ashram’s gold medal win in rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, saying she should not have bested Russia’s contender Dina Averina, video evidence emerged challenging their narrative.

Russians have argued that Ashram’s win is compromised because she dropped the ribbon all rhythmic gymnasts use in their routines, whereas Averina did not, though Averina was still left with only a silver medal.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the head of the Russian Olympic Committee, said he wants a “thorough probe into the judging situation at the Olympics by the relevant technical committee” due to Ashram’s win.

Russians on social media have also expressed outrage at Averina’s loss.

However, as Israeli news site Mako has pointed out, it appeared that almost precisely the same situation occurred three years ago, with the roles reversed.

At the 2018 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, it was Averina who lost her ribbon during her routine, though she nonetheless managed to edge out Ashram’s score.

As a result, it was Averina who took first place despite her error, while Ashram had to be content with second place.