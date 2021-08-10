Tuesday, August 10th | 2 Elul 5781

August 10, 2021 9:02 am
$3 Million Gift to Support Jewish Identity Programs for Public School Teens

avatar by JNS.org

Thousands of North American teens attend the annual National Conference of Synagogue Youth (NCSY) summer mega-event in Israel, July 25, 2018. Photo: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

JNS.org – Longtime Jewish communal leaders Avi and Becky Katz have established a multi-year, multi-million national initiative with NCSY, the flagship youth movement of the Orthodox Union, to support Jewish identity programs for public school teenagers.

Their $3 million gift will focus on the OU’s national Jewish Student Union (JSU) program and be called the Katz Family Initiative Driving Impact in JSU.

JSU is NCSY’s network of extracurricular Jewish “clubs” that take place in public high schools across North America.

Through its 300-plus clubs in 21 US states, the program’s 100 staffers bring Jewish life and learning to more than 12,000 teens annually. JSU offers a steppingstone for teens looking to connect with their religious and spiritual identity through strong Jewish role models, experiential Jewish learning and community.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.