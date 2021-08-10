Tuesday, August 10th | 2 Elul 5781

August 10, 2021 12:08 pm
Mayor of NJ Town Home to Unilever HQ: Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott ‘Has Gone Too Far’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A woman stands behind a machine that is part of a toothpaste manufacturing line at the Unilever factory in Lagos, Nigeria January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The mayor of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, where Unilever’s North American headquarters is located, urged Ben & Jerry’s parent company in a Monday letter to reverse the ice cream maker’s sales boycott of the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem.

“Englewood Cliffs stands with Israel and its people and we will not remain silent on my watch,” wrote Mario M. Kranjac in a letter to Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever North America. “In fact, we will stand with anyone who is wrongfully targeted. I strongly encourage you to reconsider your decision on this matter and to add vitality to all lives.”

Kranjac further asked Unilever to “reevaluate your company’s position and to treat everyone fairly without the virtue signaling that ultimately creates unfair treatment.” He added, “While we are grateful for the presence of Unilever in our community, discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated … We have always welcomed Unilever and have been fortunate to have you in our community, but this has gone too far.”

Ben & Jerry’s, a wholly-owned autonomous subsidiary of Unilever, was acquired by the parent company in 2000. The ice cream producer announced its decision to stop selling its products in what it described as the “Occupied Palestinian Territory” on July 19.

Kranjac said about the boycott, “not only is this move disturbing, but it is also a violation of New Jersey’s anti-BDS laws.”

He further condemned Unilever for being “so quick to chastise Israel” while continuing to support and profit from countries and movements “that daily commit substantial human rights violations,” including genocide and unlawful imprisonment.

Unilever’s North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs employs 1,600 people. In late July, New Jersey officials joined those in a number of US states committing to investigate whether Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever had violated state law against boycotts of Israel.

