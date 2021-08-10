Saudi Arabia Sentences 69 Hamas Members to Prison for Up to 21 Years

JNS.org – A Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinians and Jordanians to as much as 21 years in prison on Sunday.

The men, residents of Saudi Arabia, were arrested three years ago and accused of links with a terrorist organization and its fundraising, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood that has been banned by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for being a terrorist organization.

“These brothers did not commit what necessitated these harsh and unjustified sentences. All they did was support their cause and the people to whom they belong, without any offense to the kingdom and its people,” Hamas said in a statement.

Related coverage Afghan Forces Battling to Retake Kunduz as Taliban Advance in North Afghan commandos launched a counter-attack on Monday to try to beat back Taliban fighters who overran the northern city of...