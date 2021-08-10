Tuesday, August 10th | 2 Elul 5781

August 10, 2021 9:13 am
Saudi Arabia Sentences 69 Hamas Members to Prison for Up to 21 Years

avatar by JNS.org

Hamas fighters take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of the terror group’s founding, in Gaza City, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – A Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinians and Jordanians to as much as 21 years in prison on Sunday.

The men, residents of Saudi Arabia, were arrested three years ago and accused of links with a terrorist organization and its fundraising, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood that has been banned by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for being a terrorist organization.

“These brothers did not commit what necessitated these harsh and unjustified sentences. All they did was support their cause and the people to whom they belong, without any offense to the kingdom and its people,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas called on Saudi Arabia to release the men, according to the report.

One of the men sentenced was 80-year-old Dr. Mohammad al-Khudari, the representative of Hamas in Saudi Arabia, who Arab media said suffers from deteriorating health.

