Why Are Druze Villagers in Lebanon Doing the UN’s Job?

For the first time since the Second Lebanon War (2006), Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for rockets fired into Israel. On Friday, 19 rockets were fired by the Iranian-backed terror group.

The number could easily have been higher.

When Druze citizens of a village in southern Lebanon spotted Hezbollah fighters, they surrounded the terrorists and drove them out, angrily accusing them of firing from a civilian area.

Lebanon, which for years has been suffering from an economic crisis as a result of corruption and Iranian interference, is on the verge of collapse. Widespread electric shortages are commonplace, and the currency has become significantly devalued over the last year.

The last thing Lebanon needs is a war with Israel, but Hezbollah has an arsenal of thousands of rockets and has shown it is capable of attacking Israel.

UNIFIL, the United Nations peace-keeping force stationed in the region, needs to do its job and prevent Hezbollah from causing the country’s total collapse.

Instead, the task has been left to Druze civilians.

