August 12, 2021 4:36 pm
Human Rights Watch: Palestinian Terrorists in Gaza ‘Committed War Crimes’

i24 News

Israeli firefighters work around burnt bus and car, after they were hit by a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas from Gaza towards Israel amid the escalating flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

i24 News – An international human rights NGO released a report Thursday, which detailed Palestinian terrorist groups committing war crimes during the 11-day May conflict with Israel.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) analyzed rocket barrages emanating from Gaza that resulted in the deaths of 12 Israeli citizens and the wounding of dozens more.

Rockets that misfired or fell short also killed or wounded “an undetermined number of Palestinians in Gaza,” the group said, with at least seven Palestinian civilians killed.

During the conflict, which the Israel Defense Force (IDF) dubbed Operation Guardian of the Walls, Palestinian Islamists launched more than 4,300 rockets toward Israel. The IDF responded with air strikes and artillery fire, which reportedly killed 260 Gazans, including more than 100 militants.

The report comes a day after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) condemned “the existence and potential use by Palestinian armed groups” of tunnels under its schools in Gaza, saying they placed pupils and staff “at risk.”

HRW previously accused Israel of war crimes for strikes that killed dozens of civilians despite “no evident military targets in the vicinity” during the conflict that ended with an Egyptian-brokered May 21 ceasefire.

In Thursday’s report, the rights group cited statements from Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas and other militant groups announcing barrages of rockets at Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.

