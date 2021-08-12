Thursday, August 12th | 4 Elul 5781

August 12, 2021 9:02 am
Palestinians Blast Fatah in West Bank Protests Against Corruption, Suppression

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 26, 2021. Picture taken June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

JNS.org – Ongoing Arab protests in recent weeks in the West Bank against the Palestinian Authority over the killing of opposition activist Nizar Banat by security forces have led to heavy criticism of the PA for suppression.

According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published on Tuesday, the protests have expressed deep dissatisfaction over ongoing corruption and the absence of democracy. The unrest followed the decision this spring by PA head Mahmoud Abbas to postpone elections out of a fear of losing to other factions.

Denouncing the authorities, protesters have chanted for the “overthrow of the regime.”

In response, the PA has launched counterprotests where Fatah members claimed the opposition is “a coup attempt led by Hamas.” For example, Fatah’s deputy chairman, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said at a Ramallah rally: “Don’t provoke Fatah, for we will not show mercy to anyone!”

In response, according to the report, the Palestinian press has strongly criticized Fatah’s handling of the Banat incident and the conduct of the movement’s officials.

Articles by academics and intellectuals, as well as by current and former politicians, have voiced disappointment that Fatah, which was originally founded as a national liberation movement, has become a ruling party that they say “blindly defends the PA against legitimate criticism.”

