Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Spokesman Says AIPAC Ad ‘Puts Lawmaker’s Life at Risk’

August 12, 2021 11:31 am
avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in 2016. Photo: Lorie Shaull via Flickr.

i24 News – Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) spokesperson Jeremy Slevin hit out at pro-Israel lobbying organization the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for a social media ad campaign that he said “put the congresswoman’s life at risk,” reported The Jerusalem Post.

The ad in question was posted to Facebook and included a picture of Omar, on which was written “For Ilhan Omar, there is no difference between America and the Taliban. Between Israel and Hamas. Between Democracies and terrorists. Tell Rep. Omar: Condemn terrorists, not America.” The picture itself was captioned “Stand WITH America. Stand AGAINST Terrorists.”

Slevin took to Twitter to blast AIPAC, claiming that the language used was “almost identical” to the death threats that she receives.

“It shouldn’t have to be stated, but baselessly linking Muslim-Americans to terrorism is *the* textbook example of Islamophobia and is routinely used to silence advocacy for Palestinian human rights,” he added.

Omar had additional support from familiar sources; IfNotNow co-founder Max Berger labeled AIPAC’s ad “despicable” and Michigan Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted succinctly, “I am so sick of this s**t.”

Responding to the charges, AIPAC replied that “Slevin’s baseless attack can’t deflect from Omar’s attack on America and Israel,” and argued that it had merely used the congresswoman’s own words in its campaign against her.

