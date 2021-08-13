Israel Approves New Restrictions to Curb Rise in COVID-19 Infection

JNS.org – In an effort to curb the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country, Israel’s coronavirus cabinet has approved a series of new restrictions, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

According to the PMO, the decisions reached by the Ministerial Committee on Fighting the Coronavirus to go into effect next week include the expansion of the “green pass” plan to all sectors of the economy other than malls and places of commerce.

This means that anyone over the age of three will be required to present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result for entry to pools, gyms, academic institutions, sports and cultural events, conferences, museums, libraries, restaurants and hotels.

The state will fund the test for children between the ages of three and 12, the PMO stated. Those over the age of 12 who are unvaccinated by choice will pay for their tests privately.

Related coverage Bennett Seeks Common US-Israel Strategy on Iran if Nuclear Negotiations Fail: Report i24 News – During his meeting this week with CIA chief William Burns, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Jerusalem...