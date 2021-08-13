Friday, August 13th | 5 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Sanctions Illicit Oil Smuggling Network Supplying Iranian Regime’s International Terror Force

NBA’s Meyers Leonard to Speak at ADL Event About Antisemitism Education, Lessons Learned From Making Slur

Top European Rabbi Condemns Violently Antisemitic Facebook Posts by ‘Interfaith’ Imam in Norway

Bennett Seeks Common US-Israel Strategy on Iran if Nuclear Negotiations Fail: Report

Taliban Capture Two Major Cities, Tightening Grip on Afghanistan

Dubai Expo in Focus as UAE Racks up $700 Million of Trade With Israel Since Normalization

Israeli Cloud Startup Epsagon to Be Acquired by Cisco for $500 Million

‘Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat’? Paralympic Athletes Are Already Winners, Say Israelis

IDF Northern Command Calls for Disarmament of Terror Groups in Southern Lebanon

Israel Approves New Restrictions to Curb Rise in COVID-19 Infection

August 13, 2021 8:14 am
0

Israel Expands COVID Vaccine Booster Campaign to Over 50s, Health Workers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man waits to receive his third dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organisation in Jerusalem, August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel on Friday lowered to 50 from 60 the minimum age of eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and will also offer them to health workers, hoping to stem a surge in Delta variant infections.

The director-general of Israel’s health ministry, Nachman Ash, accepted a recommendation late Thursday by an expert advisory panel to expand third shot eligibility of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Those eligible will be “people over 50, health care workers, people with severe risk factors for the coronavirus, prisoners and wardens,” the health ministry said in a statement.

After a successful vaccination campaign launched in late 2020 in which around 60% of the population have received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, new daily cases dropped from more than 10,000 in January to single digits in June.

Related coverage

August 13, 2021 10:11 am
0

Bennett Seeks Common US-Israel Strategy on Iran if Nuclear Negotiations Fail: Report

i24 News – During his meeting this week with CIA chief William Burns, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Jerusalem...

But with the spread of the Delta variant across the globe, new infections have jumped in Israel, reaching 5,946 on Monday, and serious illnesses have been increasing as well.

Israelis aged 60 and over began receiving the booster two weeks ago, ahead of any third-dose approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA on Thursday authorized booster doses for people with compromised immune systems.

More than 700,000 seniors in Israel have received their third shot, and Israel’s major health providers began on Friday to schedule appointments for people in the 50-59 age group.

An initial survey has shown that most people who received a third vaccine dose felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.