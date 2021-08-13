Jewish Comedic Icon Mel Brooks Pens His First Memoir

Jewish comedic legend Mel Brooks will release his first memoir in the US on November 30, his publisher, The Random House imprint Ballantine Books, announced last week.

The comedian, writer, director, actor and producer’s memoir will be titled “All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business.” Brooks, 95, recorded an audiobook version that will also be released in November.

The memoir will describe Brooks’ childhood in Brooklyn and his military service in World War II leading up to his early career in the show business alongside big names in Hollywood, such as Sid Caesar and Neil Simon. The memoir will also touch on his long marriage to the star of “The Graduate,” the late Anne Bancroft.

“It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway,” Brooks said. “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.”

Brooks’ long-spanning career includes the films “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “History of the World Part I” and “Spaceballs.” He is responsible for making “The Producers” a film and Broadway show, efforts which won him an Oscar for Best Screenplay and the Tony Award. He also won an Emmy and Grammy, the latter for his comedy sketch “The 2000 Year Old Man” with his close friend, the late actor Carl Reiner.

Brooks owns a film company, Brooksfilms Limited, and in 2009 was a Kennedy Center Honoree. He was awarded the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2013 and in 2016 received the National Medal of Arts at the White House by then-President Barack Obama.

Ballantine Books owns world publishing rights for the coming memoir, and Century, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, will publish the book in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.