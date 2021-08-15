Sunday, August 15th | 7 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leaders of India and Israel Share Messages of Friendship on India’s Independence Day

Israeli NGO Sends Emergency Team to Help With Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

Former Israeli Ambassador Warns: Fall of Afghanistan Shows Israel Must Rely on Itself

UK Filmmaker Ken Loach, Staunch Supporter of Former Labour Leader Corbyn, Expelled From Party

Israel’s Gilat Telecom Is Helping Bring 4G to Africa From Space

PM Bennett Announces ‘Hard Days’ Ahead as Covid Spike Continues in Israel

IDF Shoots Down Hamas Drone That Crossed Into Israeli Territory

Palestinians Erect Flaming Swastika, Star of David Near Evyatar Outpost

Report: Hamas Threatens Hostilities Unless It Gets Qatari Cash

Afghan Government Seeks to Hold Last Strongholds as Taliban Extend Capture of Cities

August 15, 2021 3:53 pm
0

Israeli NGO Sends Emergency Team to Help With Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

IsraAID teams respond to Typhoon Mangkhut in September 2018. Photo: IsraAID

An Israeli non-governmental humanitarian aid agency is sending an emergency team of responders to Haiti, after a devastating hurricane hit the Caribbean island on Saturday.

The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck, destroying thousands of homes, causing major damage, and leaving more than 700 dead and thousands more injured in the country’s south-west.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti and we pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, said Sunday. “Israel stands with Haiti and we will deliver immediate humanitarian support.”

The emergency response team of Israeli NGO, IsraAID will distribute urgently needed relief items and assess immediate needs on the ground, focusing on relief distribution including water, sanitation & hygiene, and psychological first aid and mental health support. According to IsraAID, vulnerable communities recovering from the disaster are now threatened by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flooding and mudslides on Monday.

Related coverage

August 15, 2021 1:06 pm
0

UK Filmmaker Ken Loach, Staunch Supporter of Former Labour Leader Corbyn, Expelled From Party

Famed leftist filmmaker Ken Loach, a staunch opponent of efforts to combat antisemitism in the UK Labour party, has been...

“Haitian communities are made up of some of the most resilient people we have worked with and we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for as long as we are needed to build back better,” Yotam Polizer, IsraAID’s CEO, said. “Haiti is one of the most disaster-vulnerable places in the world and communities across the country have been through so much in recent years, from the 2010 earthquake to the 2016 hurricane to the recent political crisis.”

“IsraAID has a long history in Haiti and we are committed to doing what we can to provide urgent support in the midst of this crisis,” Polizer added.

IsraAID’s initial response team includes Haitian former staff members from the organization’s eight years of previous work in Haiti, who will be joined by Israeli and international team members in the coming days. 

IsraAID first sent a team to Haiti following the destructive 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 220,000 people. The NGO’s local team also responded to Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Saturday’s earthquake marks the third major disaster that the organization has responded to in the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.