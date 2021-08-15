Sunday, August 15th | 7 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leaders of India and Israel Share Messages of Friendship on India’s Independence Day

Israeli NGO Sends Emergency Team to Help With Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

Former Israeli Ambassador Warns: Fall of Afghanistan Shows Israel Must Rely on Itself

UK Filmmaker Ken Loach, Staunch Supporter of Former Labour Leader Corbyn, Expelled From Party

Israel’s Gilat Telecom Is Helping Bring 4G to Africa From Space

PM Bennett Announces ‘Hard Days’ Ahead as Covid Spike Continues in Israel

IDF Shoots Down Hamas Drone That Crossed Into Israeli Territory

Palestinians Erect Flaming Swastika, Star of David Near Evyatar Outpost

Report: Hamas Threatens Hostilities Unless It Gets Qatari Cash

Afghan Government Seeks to Hold Last Strongholds as Taliban Extend Capture of Cities

August 15, 2021 12:06 pm
0

Report: Hamas Threatens Hostilities Unless It Gets Qatari Cash

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinians burn tires to throw over the Gaza border into Israel on May 4, 2018, as part of weekly riots led by Hamas since March 30. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Hamas is threatening to renew violence against Israel unless it is granted access to Qatari funds in cash, Palestinian media reported over the weekend.

According to reports, the terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip refuses to receive the funds via wire transfers and demands the funds be transferred as they have been to date — in cash-stuffed suitcases.

Israel, backed by the Palestinian Authority, has demanded that Qatari aid be sent via wire transfer so as to make sure the funds serve the purpose of rebuilding civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, rather than end up funding Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure.

Hamas has reportedly made it clear to Egypt, which is working to broker a long-term ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist group, that unless it gets immediate access to Qatari cash, border riots and cross-border arson attacks will resume.

Hamas spokesman Azam Qassem was quoted by Palestinian media as saying, “The easing of restrictions approved by the Zionist occupation in recent days [increasing the volume of goods delivered to Gaza as well as expanding its fishing zone] is not enough. These are attempts by the Zionist occupation to undermine Hamas and the Palestinian people and we will not allow it.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.