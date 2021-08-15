Sunday, August 15th | 7 Elul 5781

August 15, 2021 11:29 am
0

Taliban Have Started Entering Kabul From All Sides — Afghan Interior Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People standing on a vehicle hold Taliban flags as people gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai

The Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday, as US and European Union staff sought safety.

“Core” US team members were working from the Kabul airport, a US official said, while a NATO official said several EU staff had moved to a safer, undisclosed location in the capital.

After its lightning advance on the capital, the insurgent group ordered its fighters to refrain from violence, allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave, and requested women to head to protected areas, said a Taliban leader in Doha.

