Israeli Defense Minister Signs Order Seizing 23 Tons of Chocolate Bars Intended to Finance Gaza Terrorism

August 16, 2021 6:24 pm
avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Chocolate bars bound for Gaza seized by Israeli authorities. Photo: Nitzana Customs Terminal

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has signed an order confiscating 23 tons of chocolate bars bound for the Gaza Strip.

The chocolate, N12 reported Monday, is believed to have been intended to be sold by Hamas in order to use the funds for terror purposes.

Hamas frequently uses proceeds from consumer goods such as sweets in order to procure cash to fund its activities. The group is believed to have an extensive infrastructure in Gaza for extracting such funds.

Gantz pledged, “We will continue to pursue terror money in whatever form they seek to pass it on.”

Hamas, he asserted, is seeking to “build a military capability instead of worrying about the residents of the Strip who are crushed under the economic burden.”

In the wake of the seizure, the IDF will step up supervision and enforcement regarding goods entering the Strip.

