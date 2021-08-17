Experts Warn of 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Israel by End of September

i24 News – A team of experts who accurately predicted the current fourth COVID-19 wave that Israel is struggling to contain are offering a stark warning that the country could see as many as 1,000 new coronavirus deaths by the end of September, Israel Hayom reported.

The group of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who advise Israel’s coronavirus cabinet published the grim assessment in a report released Tuesday.

The report predicts that the current rise in serious infections could lead to a rate of 150 to 250 deaths per week by the end of August, which could result in 500 to 1,000 additional deaths by the end of September.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stood at 6,694 as of Tuesday morning.

In an encouraging sign, the number of vaccinated COVID-19 patients in Israel listed in serious condition is dropping.

However, serious cases are still increasing among the unvaccinated.

The report said that if the current downward trend in hospitalizations continues, Israel’s medical centers could avoid being overwhelmed, with the peak during this wave at less than 2,000 patients at once and possibly fewer than 1,200.

The report recommends that Israel accelerate its vaccination campaign with an emphasis on reaching sectors of the population with low vaccination rates.