Tuesday, August 17th | 9 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fintech Giant Brex Acquires Israel’s Weav for $50 Million

Gaza Islamist Factions Threaten Series of ‘Actions’ to Pressure Israel — Lebanese Media

IAEA Reports Iranian Progress on Uranium Metal Despite Western Objections

Israeli Survey of US Universities Sees Left-Leaning Groups as ‘Significant’ Source of Campus Antisemitism

Jewish Activists Declare Victory as Lithuanian Government Shelves Plans to Build Conference Center on Vilnius Cemetery Grounds

Iran-North Korea Connection: Hezbollah Built Vast Underground Tunnel Network in Lebanon to Move Weapons, Combatants

Israeli Defense Minister Signs Order Seizing 23 Tons of Chocolate Bars Intended to Finance Gaza Terrorism

Media Uses False Narrative About Arab Israelis to Slander the Jewish State

The Beauty of a Miss Universe Pageant in Israel

‘A Lesson for All Oppressed Peoples’: Iran, Hamas Embrace Violent Takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban

August 17, 2021 9:48 am
0

Fintech Giant Brex Acquires Israel’s Weav for $50 Million

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

A graphic representing the Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple and Litecoin cryptocurrencies. Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters.

CTech – US fintech powerhouse Brex, which is valued at $7.4 billion, is acquiring Israeli startup Weav, which offers a universal API for commerce platforms and raised $4.3 million just a few months ago. Brex is expected to set up an R&D center in Israel led by Weav CEO Nadav Lidor and recruit dozens of new employees.

San Francisco-based Brex offers credit cards, business cash accounts, spend management, and bill pay software together in a single dashboard, aiming to become a fully integrated and holistic financial platform for businesses.

Weav’s technology will accelerate the connectivity of the Brex platform, allowing the company to achieve this goal quickly and further support Brex’s ability to serve customers in many different industries.

Brex raised $425 million at a $7.4 billion valuation in April. Notable investors in Brex include Tiger Global, Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital, DST Global, Greenoaks Capital, Lone Pine Capital, and IVP. Brex’s technology is in use by several Israeli unicorns, including Wiz, Next Insurance, and Gong.

Weav, which was founded in 2020 by Avikam Agur, Nadav Lidor, and Ambika Acharya and operates out of Tel Aviv and New York, announced this past April that it had raised $4.3 million led by Foundation Capital and with participation from Abstract Ventures, Y Combinator, LocalGlobe, Box Group, Operator Partners, Commerce Ventures, and SV Angel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.