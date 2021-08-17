Up in Flames: Abbas-Backed Palestinians Equate Israel to Nazi Germany (VIDEO)

Palestinians in the West Bank village of Beita recently burned a makeshift swastika designed inside a Star of David — perhaps the most famous Jewish symbol. The antisemitic act was part of disturbances in the area that have been ongoing for more than 100 days.

Since May, Palestinians in the area have shined lasers, burned tires, and set off explosive devices in an attempt to drive out residents of nearby Jewish communities.

Research by HonestReporting uncovered that the US-designated terrorist arm of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction is actively involved in the antisemitic “protests.”

Several rioters killed during violent clashes with Israeli security forces have been linked to Fatah. Moreover, the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority recently provided Beita’s residents with almost $1 million to “strengthen their steadfastness.”

And, of course, it’s impossible to forget that Abbas himself has a long history of Holocaust denial.

Will the media condemn the Western-backed Palestinian Authority for desecrating the memory of the 6 million Jews murdered during World War II? See footage of the incident below:

Akiva Van Koningsveld is a writer-researcher for HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, where a version of this article first appeared.