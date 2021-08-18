Wednesday, August 18th | 10 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Egyptian President Invites Bennett for Official Visit: Israeli Statement

We Must Hasten the Rescue of Afghan Refugees

Israel: From Tribal Politics to a Territorial Democracy

Canadian PM Trudeau ‘Angry’ and ‘Disgusted’ by Swastika Vandalism of Jewish Candidates’ Election Posters

Free at Last: French-Jewish Gay Man Abused and Beaten in Turkish Jail Wins Release, Arrives Back Home

‘Times Have Changed’: Some Afghan Women Defiant as Taliban Return

Third Pfizer Dose 86 Percent Effective in Over 60s, Israeli HMO Says

Israeli Companies Rafael and RAD Bynet Prepare to Train Israel’s Periphery in AI Skills

Report: After Syria Strike, IDF Again Warns Syrian Military to Cease Cooperation With Hezbollah

Erdan, Mayorkas Discuss Admission of Visiting Israelis Without US Visas

August 18, 2021 11:54 am
0

Egyptian President Invites Bennett for Official Visit: Israeli Statement

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo.

Egypt’s president invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday for an official visit in the next few weeks, a statement issued by Bennett’s office said.

“The invitation from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was conveyed by Egypt’s intelligence minister during a meeting with Bennett in Jerusalem,” the statement said.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, was the last Israeli prime minister to make an official visit to Egypt, in 2011, when the late Hosni Mubarak was in power there. Israeli media reports said Netanyahu secretly met Sisi in Egypt in 2018.

In 1979, Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel. Relations have been cool over the years, but Egypt has played a key role in mediating ceasefires between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in various rounds of fighting.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.