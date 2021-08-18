Explosions Heard Near Border With Israel in Southwestern Syria: State Media

Explosions were heard on Tuesday in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria near the border with Israel, state media said, an area where military defectors say Iranian-backed militias are dug in.

The pro-Damascus Lebanese Mayadeen television channel said that Israeli missiles struck an area near the Druze frontier town of Hadr, a particularly sensitive zone as it lies next to the Golan Heights that Israel captured from Syria in 1967.

“We don’t comment on foreign reports,” an Israeli military spokesperson said.

The area near where UN peacekeepers maintain a longstanding ceasefire between Israel and Syria has a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias led by the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Related coverage Taliban Risk Military Strikes if They Host Terrorists Again, NATO Warns The Taliban must not let Afghanistan become a breeding ground for terrorism again, NATO said on Tuesday, warning that the...

Israel has over the last two years dramatically expanded air strikes on suspected Iranian targets in Syria to repel what it sees as a stealthy military encroachment by its regional arch-enemy.

Israel says it will not allow Iran and its militias to establish a permanent military presence along its borders that would allow Hezbollah to pose a major threat to its security.