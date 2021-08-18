Wednesday, August 18th | 10 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: From Tribal Politics to a Territorial Democracy

Who Are the New Taliban? No One Really Knows

In Reporting on Ken Loach Expulsion, UK Paper Ignores His Antisemitism

We Must Hasten the Rescue of Afghan Refugees

BBC Spreads Human Rights Watch Lies About Israeli ‘War Crimes’ in Gaza

Egyptian President Invites Bennett for Official Visit: Israeli Statement

Canadian PM Trudeau ‘Angry’ and ‘Disgusted’ by Swastika Vandalism of Jewish Candidates’ Election Posters

Free at Last: French-Jewish Gay Man Abused and Beaten in Turkish Jail Wins Release, Arrives Back Home

‘Times Have Changed’: Some Afghan Women Defiant as Taliban Return

Third Pfizer Dose 86 Percent Effective in Over 60s, Israeli HMO Says

August 18, 2021 9:35 am
0

Israel Signs Deal With Jordan for Agricultural Imports During Sabbatical Year

avatar by i24 News

Jordan’s King Abdullah II listens during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel and Jordan signed a deal on Tuesday to prioritize agricultural imports from the Jewish state’s eastern neighbor during the upcoming shmita (sabbath year) that starts in September.

The agreement was inked during a meeting at the Allenby Bridge border crossing between Israeli Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and his Jordanian counterpart Rasan al-Majali. The Israeli and Jordanian ambassadors were in attendance.

They agreed that Israel would import Jordanian produce during the biblical sabbatical year that takes place every seven years of the agricultural cycle. Shmita is mandated by the Torah and is observed in Judaism.

Israeli farmers must leave their land fallow and cease all agricultural activity for the year in order to be certified kosher.

Purchasing agricultural produce from Arab neighbors is one solution for obtaining fruits and vegetables to feed Israel’s observant Jewish population.

The ministers also discussed boosting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Ties between Israel and Jordan have been warming since Israel’s new government was sworn in.

The two countries last month agreed to increase Jordan’s export potential to the West Bank from about $160 million a year up to $700 million annually. Israel also agreed to sell an additional 50 million cubic meters of water to Jordan this year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.