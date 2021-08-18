Israeli Radar Company Signs Agreement With Defense Technologies Firm in India

JNS.org – Israeli radar company RADA Electronic Industries announced on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with India’s Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ADTL) defense company.

The agreement will serve to set up joint initiatives for the production, marketing, sale, adaption and support of RADA’s tactical radars in the Indian market.

ADTL employs more than 1,200 experts in production, and research and development.

“On the basis of India’s doctrines of defending its forces and air defense, RADA sees an opportunity for strategic growth in this market,” said a company statement.

