Israeli Radar Company Signs Agreement With Defense Technologies Firm in India

i24 News – A team of experts who accurately predicted the current fourth COVID-19 wave that Israel is struggling to...
The statement added that in line with the Indian government’s “Make in India” policy, RADA decided to establish a significant presence in India through cooperation with a local leading defense company. It will also offer Indian defense companies advanced tactical radars that will be adapted to their needs and produced in the country in line with the specific requirements of India’s military branches.
The systems are capable of short-range air defense, as well as countering rockets, artillery shells and missiles, while also offering active defense for armored vehicles.
“Our business is strategy is to establish a significant local presence in our key markets,” said RADA CEO Dov Sela. “India is such a [strong] market for us, and we are looking forward to beginning to build our Indian company together with our partner ADTL.”