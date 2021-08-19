Thursday, August 19th | 11 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

CUNY and the Warfare of Academic Antisemitism

Twitter, the Taliban, and Anti-Israel Hypocrisy

Afghanistan’s Fall Is a Message to US Allies

Will China March on the Middle East?

Israeli Researchers Use Cancer Patients’ Own Cells in 3D Printed Tumors to Test Treatments

Israeli Study: ‘Smart’ Signposts Increase Driver Alertness by 70%

Israeli Health Minister Ends Ban on Blood Donations From Gay Men

France, Germany, UK Very Concerned About Iranian Uranium Enrichment

Israel Allows Construction Materials, Other Goods Into Gaza Strip

Security Officials Thwart Attempted Attack at Border Crossing Near West Bank

August 19, 2021 8:56 am
0

Israel Aerospace Industries Reports Most Profitable Stretch in Company’s History

avatar by JNS.org

The final image sent by Israeli spacecraft Beresheet before it crash-landed on the moon. Photo: courtesy of Space IL.

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industry reported on Tuesday its most profitable half-year and quarter-year in its history.

According to a statement by the defense and aerospace company, sales rose by 22 percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, reaching around $2.2 billion, resulting in a net income of $100 million.

Commenting on the figures, Harel Locker, IAI’s outgoing chairman of the board of directors, said of his four years in the position that “the company underwent a sharp business transformation. In the first two quarters of 2021, the company achieved its best business results ever, building on record profit and revenue in previous years.”

He added that “alongside our business achievements, we did not forget our basic values. During this time, we won four Israel Security Awards, launched the ‘Beresheet’ lunar lander, launched the Ofek 16 satellite to orbit, test-fired the Arrow 3 missile system in Alaska and reached many other groundbreaking technological achievements.”

Related coverage

August 19, 2021 10:20 am
0

Israeli Researchers Use Cancer Patients’ Own Cells in 3D Printed Tumors to Test Treatments

Researchers have used brain cancer patients' own cells in a form of 3D printing material to make a model of...

IAI, he emphasized, is “a source of pride for Israel’s citizens, thanks to its technological and defense achievements. However, without commercial success, these achievements and the company’s tremendous contribution to Israel’s economy could not have been reached.”

The aerospace company employees some 15,000 people.

Boaz Levy, IAI’s president and CEO, said: “In addition to the military groups’ impressive results, we see signs of recovery from the COVID crisis in the Aviation Group, a rise in contracts for business jets, as well as positive influence from the rise of global trade ferried on recently converted passenger jets used as cargo planes. We have increased our investment in research and developments from company resources over the past two quarters, and our systems will continue to have a leading position in the future battlefield.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.