Israel Allows Construction Materials, Other Goods Into Gaza Strip

JNS.org – Israel’s government announced on Thursday that imports and exports can pass through the Kerem Shalom border crossing to the Gaza Strip.

The shipments will include construction materials and other previously banned goods, reported i24News.

Jerusalem approved the imports as indirect talks continue with Hamas, mediated by the United Nations, to transfer aid from Qatar.

Israel went ahead with opening up movement to and from Gaza, despite recent rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.