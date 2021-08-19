Thursday, August 19th | 11 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Allows Construction Materials, Other Goods Into Gaza Strip

Security Officials Thwart Attempted Attack at Border Crossing Near West Bank

Japanese Foreign Minister Views Children’s Memorial, Honorary Tree at Yad Vashem

Israeli Universities to Partner With Moroccan Tech School for Joint Research, Degrees

Israel Aerospace Industries Reports Most Profitable Stretch in Company’s History

Hezbollah Organizes Fuel for Lebanon, Hariri Warns of Sanctions

‘A Sign of Faith’ in Jewish German Life: University of Potsdam Opens City’s First Synagogue Since the Holocaust

In First, Israeli Avocado Farmers to Grow Superfood in Morocco to Meet Surge in Global Demand

Jewish Groups Sound Alarm on Afghanistan, Warn of Taliban’s Misogyny, Disregard for Human Rights

Denver Yeshiva Student Shot and Killed Outside Seminary

August 19, 2021 9:29 am
0

Israel Allows Construction Materials, Other Goods Into Gaza Strip

avatar by JNS.org

A member of the Palestinian Authority security forces waves forth a truck carrying goods at the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 7, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / File.

JNS.org – Israel’s government announced on Thursday that imports and exports can pass through the Kerem Shalom border crossing to the Gaza Strip.

The shipments will include construction materials and other previously banned goods, reported i24News.

Jerusalem approved the imports as indirect talks continue with Hamas, mediated by the United Nations, to transfer aid from Qatar.

Israel went ahead with opening up movement to and from Gaza, despite recent rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Israel did not respond, though Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned Hamas that it will not tolerate a “trickle” of attacks as in the past.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.