Israeli Actor Lior Raz Says He Was Questioned by Immigration Officer About Hit Series ‘Fauda’

Israeli actor Lior Raz shared on Tuesday night that he was once stopped by immigration officers in America and interrogated about “Fauda,” the Hebrew-language show on Netflix he stars in and co-created.

Raz, who plays the lead character Doron in the Israeli series, said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that following the popularity of the show’s first season on Netflix, he was traveling to the States when an immigration officer, a fan of the show, stopped him at the airport.

“I saw an officer looking at me, like staring at me,” he recalled. “She looked at me and said, ‘You, come right now over here.’ I was sweating and everything, and she looked at me and said, ‘So, when’s the second season of ‘Fauda’ gonna be released?’ I said, ‘What, you’re watching ‘Fauda’? and she said, ‘Yeah, everybody here watched ‘Fauda.’ And then she said to all the officers, ‘Look who’s here! Doron is here!”

Raz was recognized once again when he got into a taxi outside of the airport. He told Meyers, “I took an Uber and it was like an Indian driver that recognized my voice, and he almost [got in] an accident.”

Raz co-created “Fauda” with Avi Issacharoff, whom he also partnered with to create his newest Netflix show, “Hit & Run.” The actor also talked with Meyers about how he started his acting career, filming “Hit & Run” in the US as opposed to Israel, which was a first for Raz and Issacharoff, and the extra weight he put on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Lior Raz’s guest appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” below