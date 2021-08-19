Israeli Universities to Partner With Moroccan Tech School for Joint Research, Degrees

JNS.org – Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco is working on agreements with two Israeli universities so far to promote academic collaboration.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem penned an understanding with the institution on Aug. 10, and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is expected to sign on by mid-October.

These partnerships establish a framework for student and staff exchanges, joint research and collaborative degrees, and the development of online education and information-sharing, according to an Israeli government statement.

The universities are committed to “innovation on a global scale” and aim to cooperate on areas of mutual interest—namely, agriculture, business, natural sciences and other related fields, according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

