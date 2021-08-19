‘You’re Disgusting!’: Larry David and Alan Dershowitz in Verbal Battle Outside Martha’s Vineyard Grocery Store

Two Brooklyn-born Jewish celebrities in their 70s found themselves at the center of Thursday’s media chatter after reports emerged of the pair engaging in almighty row outside a supermarket on Martha’s Vineyard.

The encounter between Larry David, the creator of “Seinfeld” and star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and fellow-Brooklynite Alan Dershowitz — a professor at Harvard Law School who recently served as a defense lawyer in former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — took place on Wednesday on the porch of Chilmark General Store, a favored shopping venue of the social elites who summer on the exclusive island.

The row appears to have begun when Dershowitz greeted David, an arch-opponent of Trump. According to PageSix, the shouting match that subsequently unfolded was written down by an amused eyewitness.

Dershowitz was overheard telling the famously-argumentative David, “We can still talk, Larry.” An enraged David replied, “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

Dershowitz answered that Pompeo “was my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

David was not for turning, however.

“It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting,” he told Dershowitz. “You’re disgusting!”

After David stormed off, Dershowitz pulled off his T-shirt to reveal another one bearing the legend, “It’s the Constitution, Stupid!” He then drove off in what the eyewitness described as an “old, dirty Volvo.”

Dershowitz told PageSix that he now regarded David as the inheritor of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who led an anti-Communist crusade during the 1950s.

“McCarthy would have been proud of him,” Dershowitz remarked, adding that David was a “knee-jerk radical … he doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

Attempts by PageSix to reach David for comment went unanswered.