Approval for Thousands of Housing Units in Judea and Samaria Pushed Off to Unknown Date

JNS.org – Approval of 2,223 new housing units slated for Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria has been postponed to an unknown date after the council responsible for approving them failed to meet on Wednesday, Kan reported.

The Civil Administration’s Supreme Planning Council will also not meet on Thursday, Kan reported.

The news follows a report on Wednesday that building permits for some 800 Palestinian housing units in Area C were not issued as planned. The reason reportedly revolves around a protest by workers over employment conditions.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will also review the decision to grant housing permits to Palestinians in Area C after a request by right-wing members of the Israeli coalition government. Area C, which comprises about 60 percent of Judea and Samaria, falls fully under Israeli control.