Israel Aerospace Industries Appoints Series of New Executives, Including Missile and Space Group

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the largest defense and aerospace company in Israel, announced that it had appointed a series of new executives on Wednesday.

The new appointments include Guy Bar Lev, incoming deputy CEO and manager of the System Missiles and Space Group. Bar Lev served in the past in the Israel Defense Forces as chief combat collection officer and the head of the Ground Borders Array.

IAI also named Shmuel Kuzi as its new executive vice president and general manager of the Aviation Group, and former Israel Air Force chief Eitan Eshel as its chief technology officer. Avi Elisha was appointed general manager of the MBT missile division.

“We as a company must prepare in an optimal manner for the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said IAI’s CEO Boaz Levy.

He added that the company would achieve this “through strengthening the management brass, developing into additional markets, and [developing] a wide mix of technological and operational concepts, as well as new product lines, and leadership of the future battlefield.”