Donation Drive at Synagogue in English Town Draws Outpouring of Support for Afghan Refugees

The synagogue of a small town in England has been inundated with donations for Afghan refugees, with the synagogue’s rabbi saying the outpouring of charity made him feel “hopeful for humanity.”

Bushey United Synagogue in the eastern England town of Bushey opened as a drop-off point for donations to those displaced by the Taliban’s conquest of Afghanistan at 8:30 am on Sunday after just one Facebook announcement, prompting an unexpectedly massive response.

Local news outlet HertsLive said that the donations include thousands of bags containing everything from clothes to toys and books.

The synagogue’s Rabbi Elchonon Feldman said that the donations began as soon as the synagogue opened the collection point and kept “coming in and coming in and coming in.”

He believes there are now enough donations for 30,000 people.

“It is genuinely heartwarming,” Feldman said. “The response has been overwhelming.”

“I feel hopeful, hopeful for humanity,” he added. “You have to believe in each other.”