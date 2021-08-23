IDF Strikes Gazan Targets in Retaliation for Incendiary Balloons

Monday, August 23rd | 15 Elul 5781

August 23, 2021 6:38 pm
A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel May 9, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip late Monday night, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Khan Yunis as well as terror tunnel entrance in Jabalia,” the IDF spokesperson’s unit said. “A Hamas underground rocket launch site that is located adjacent to civilian homes and a school in Shejaiya, was also struck. ”

The strikes came in response to incendiary balloons released into Israeli territory earlier in the day, causing several fires in farmland near the Palestinian enclave. The IDF said the balloons are “another example of how Hamas continues to employ terror tactics and target civilians.”

“Israel holds the Hamas terror organization responsible for all activity within the Gaza Strip and will continue to respond forcefully to any terror attempts emanating from Gaza.”

