Tuesday, August 24th | 16 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage to Hold Tribute Concert on 9/11

Palestinian Leader Abbas Cracks Down on Critics

Project to Place Defibrillators in Jerusalem Synagogues Before Jewish New Year

Jewish Agency Opens New Project TEN Service-Learning Center in Mexico City

Israel Lowers Age of Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster to 30: Health Ministry

IDF Strikes Gazan Targets in Retaliation for Incendiary Balloons

NBA Player Meyers Leonard: ‘I Deserved to Be Punished’ for Antisemitic Slur, Opens Up About ‘Very Big Mistake’

Syrian Army and Pro-Iranian Militias Attack Rebel Enclave in Southern City

Slovenia Backs Israeli Push to Revive High-Level Ties With EU, Signs Bilateral Cybersecurity Pact

Antisemitic Vandalism of Sofia, Bulgaria Synagogue Condemned as ‘Shameful Desecration’

August 24, 2021 9:13 am
0

New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage to Hold Tribute Concert on 9/11

avatar by JNS.org

Aerial view of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York City. Photo: Gryffindor/Wikimedia.

JNS.org – The Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust and the Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra will present a special concert to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Remembrance, Reflection, Resilience: A 9/11 Tribute Concert” will feature Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings”; the world premiere of Gary S. Fagin’s “9/11 in Memoriam”; Edward Kennedy (Duke) Ellington’s “Come Sunday,” featuring the KCO’s Orlando Wells on violin; and other musical pieces interspersed with several short readings.

“As a memorial institution ourselves, we know how important it is to mark milestone anniversaries in community and with great art,” said the museum’s President and CEO Jack Kliger. “Anniversaries provide an occasion to grieve those we’ve lost and to honor the acts of bravery and love that inspired us to carry on through dark and difficult days.”

Fagin, founder and music director of the Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra, noted that “the KCO was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to bring solace and beauty to our downtown neighbors. What better way to look to a resurgent future than to mark this anniversary with heartfelt music and words of hope.”

Related coverage

August 23, 2021 4:39 pm
0

NBA Player Meyers Leonard: ‘I Deserved to Be Punished’ for Antisemitic Slur, Opens Up About ‘Very Big Mistake’

NBA free agent Meyers Leonard opened up for the first time publicly last week about the backlash he received for...

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films and survivor testimonies, in addition to exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators and a memorial art installation, “Garden of Stones.” The museum is also the home of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene.

The performance will be held on Sept. 11 at 8 pm EST in the museum’s Edmond J. Safra Hall. A limited number of tickets are available to attend. Virtual tickets to livestream the concert are unlimited and free of charge.

For more information or to register, click here.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.