New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage to Hold Tribute Concert on 9/11

JNS.org – The Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust and the Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra will present a special concert to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Remembrance, Reflection, Resilience: A 9/11 Tribute Concert” will feature Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings”; the world premiere of Gary S. Fagin’s “9/11 in Memoriam”; Edward Kennedy (Duke) Ellington’s “Come Sunday,” featuring the KCO’s Orlando Wells on violin; and other musical pieces interspersed with several short readings.

“As a memorial institution ourselves, we know how important it is to mark milestone anniversaries in community and with great art,” said the museum’s President and CEO Jack Kliger. “Anniversaries provide an occasion to grieve those we’ve lost and to honor the acts of bravery and love that inspired us to carry on through dark and difficult days.”

Fagin, founder and music director of the Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra, noted that “the KCO was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to bring solace and beauty to our downtown neighbors. What better way to look to a resurgent future than to mark this anniversary with heartfelt music and words of hope.”

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films and survivor testimonies, in addition to exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators and a memorial art installation, “Garden of Stones.” The museum is also the home of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene.

The performance will be held on Sept. 11 at 8 pm EST in the museum’s Edmond J. Safra Hall. A limited number of tickets are available to attend. Virtual tickets to livestream the concert are unlimited and free of charge.

For more information or to register, click here.