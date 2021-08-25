Defense Secretary Austin: US Committed to Israel’s Security, Including Against Iran

i24 News – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States is committed to Israel’s security, including against the threat from Iran, during a meeting at the Pentagon on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“The [Biden] administration remains committed to Israel’s security and right to self defense. That is unwavering. It is steadfast, and it is ironclad,” Austin said at the beginning of talks held at the Defense Department headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, just outside of Washington, DC.

The Israeli prime minister arrived to Washington on his first official visit Tuesday.

He is scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday with US President Joe Biden.

Related coverage University of Toronto Student Union Reverses Decision, Again Endorses ‘One-Sided’ Letter Calling for End of Israel Trips A Jewish student group at the University of Toronto said Wednesday it was "deeply disappointed" in the school's student union,...

Earlier on Wednesday, Bennett met with AIPAC Executive Director Howard Kohr and was expected to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following his meeting with Austin.

The meeting with Blinken was scheduled for earlier in the day, but was delayed due to the nation’s top diplomat participating in a press briefing on the Afghanistan situation at State Department headquarters in DC’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

Austin cited the administration’s work with Congress to fund the replenishment of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system following its 11-day conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip in May as an example of the US commitment to Israel’s defense.

“You can also see that commitment as we advocate for the replenishment of the Iron Dome missile defense system,” Austin said. “The administration is committed to ensuring that Iron Dome can defend Israeli civilian population centers targeted by terrorist attacks. We are working closely with Congress to provide all the necessary information to respond positively to your request for $1 billion in emergency funding, and it’s going to save more innocent lives.”

The defense secretary also said that the US has been “closely watching” Israel’s efforts to combat COVID-19, calling the Jewish state a “global leader” in the fight against the pandemic, while also mentioning the 500,000 Moderna vaccines that the US recently donated to the Palestinians.