August 25, 2021 2:07 pm
Four Attacks on Jews Now Linked to Suspect Still Wanted by London Police

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An image of the suspect assaulting a Jewish man in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London on August 18, 2021. Photo: Stamford Hill Shomrim

London Metropolitan Police police said Tuesday that as many as four unprovoked attacks against Jews were perpetrated within a matter of hours by the same suspect, who remains at large.

In the first incident reported to police, a 64-year-old Orthodox Jewish victim was on his way to synagogue before being struck by the unidentified man at around 8:30 pm on August 18. The victim was knocked to the ground, and was hospitalized with facial injuries and a broken foot.

Police said Tuesday they are linking at least two other incidents to the same man, who was dressed in traditional Muslim garb.

At 6:41 pm, a 30-year-old Jewish victim was struck on the head with a bottle while standing on the street. The Stamford Hill Jewish security force Shomrim released footage of the incident, calling it “yet another racially motivated assault.”

About 30 minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was “approached and assaulted without warning” while walking in Holmdale Terrace N15.

Met Police officers also said that they had been informed of a fourth victim from the same day who has yet to contact authorities.

“Anyone who recognizes the man, or who witnessed the assault and is yet to speak with officers, is asked to come forward,” police said of the suspect. “Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.”

On Monday, London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned news of the attack on the 64-year-old, calling it “appalling.”

“Let me be clear, racist abuse and hate crime, including antisemitism, have absolutely no place in our city,” Khan said.

The Metropolitan Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 4492/20AUG. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

