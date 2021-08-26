Bennett-Biden White House Meeting Postponed Due to Afghanistan Attack
by i24 News
i24 News – Thursday’s scheduled first meeting in Washington between Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden was postponed due to the suicide bombing attack outside of the Kabul airport, the White House confirmed.
Biden was reportedly in the situation room when the attack occurred, meeting with his national security team following the reports of two explosions that caused multiple casualties as evacuations from the Taliban-controlled country continues.
The Israeli delegation was told to leave the White House along with the Israeli traveling press, who returned back to the nearby Willard Hotel.
It was unclear when the first official meeting between the two leaders would be rescheduled as Shabbat approaches. Bennett is Israel’s first religiously observant Jewish prime minister.
A day earlier, Bennett met with senior Biden administration officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as AIPAC officials, including its Executive Director Howard Kohr.
Upon his return to Israel, Bennett was scheduled to meet with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but was informed by phone on Thursday that she would not be visiting the Jewish state in order to deal with the emergency in Afghanistan and complete the evacuation of German military personnel.
The New York Times reported that the death toll in the twin suicide bombing attacks stood at 40 with more than 120 wounded.